Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to announce $42.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.27 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $22.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $177.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $222.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.10 million, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. 378,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

