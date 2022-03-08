Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $489.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.93. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $488.71 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

