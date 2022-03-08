Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $10.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

