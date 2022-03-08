Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will announce $12.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.46 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $48.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $52.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.37. 3,554,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.46 and its 200 day moving average is $385.03. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.