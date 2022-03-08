Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.85. J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. 34,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,236. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $130.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,249 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

