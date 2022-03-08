Analysts Expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $49.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.96 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $65.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

