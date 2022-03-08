Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 4,409,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

