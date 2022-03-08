Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to post $367.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.82 million and the lowest is $356.60 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 1,386,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

