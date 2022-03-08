Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to report $478.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

