Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to report sales of $42.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.22 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $172.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $176.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.09 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $225.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. 990,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,055. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after acquiring an additional 705,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

