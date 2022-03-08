Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Leidos posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

