Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,113,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

