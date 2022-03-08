Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,437,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

