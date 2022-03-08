Analysts Issue Forecasts for MediWound Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediWound in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

