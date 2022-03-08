Analysts Issue Forecasts for MediWound Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediWound in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.