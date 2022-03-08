Analysts Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $151.67

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. 1,253,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,729. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $107.72 and a one year high of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

