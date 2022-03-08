Analysts Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,229 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS opened at $4.25 on Friday. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

