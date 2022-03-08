Analysts Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Target Price at $10.83

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 3,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,421. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $385.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

