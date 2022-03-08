Analysts Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target at $21.00

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CLZNY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. Clariant has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

