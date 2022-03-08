Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) PT at €96.33

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €96.33 ($104.71).

GXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($120.65) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI traded down €0.90 ($0.98) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.55 ($60.38). 216,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.16 and a 200 day moving average of €80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €59.80 ($65.00) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($108.04).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.