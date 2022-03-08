Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $59.67

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 1,080,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,960. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after buying an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.