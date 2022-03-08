Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 8,714.29

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,714.29 ($114.18).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($102.20) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.79) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.51) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($101.61) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($130,977.40).

Shares of LON NXT traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,842 ($76.55). 281,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,960. The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($73.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($111.16). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,312.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,763.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 160 ($2.10) dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

