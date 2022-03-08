Analysts Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Target Price at $6.55

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,782. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.