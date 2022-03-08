Analysts Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Target Price at $6.55

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
