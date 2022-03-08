Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spectris (SXS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spectris (LON: SXS) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2022 – Spectris had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/3/2022 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – Spectris had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.34) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Spectris had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,370 ($57.26) to GBX 3,980 ($52.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price target on the stock.

SXS stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,596 ($34.01). 402,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,171. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,330.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,626.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

