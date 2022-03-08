Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($336.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/2/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($255.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($304.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($184.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($336.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($255.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($228.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €308.00 ($334.78) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/22/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($336.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/22/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($184.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/17/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €225.00 ($244.57) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/31/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($255.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($184.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($336.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($228.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($304.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €238.00 ($258.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €238.00 ($258.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down €7.76 ($8.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €136.74 ($148.63). The company had a trading volume of 3,024,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €181.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €186.49. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($274.13).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

