Analyzing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vimeo alerts:

80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vimeo and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Sabre 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 89.11%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Sabre.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 5.00 -$52.30 million ($0.33) -35.94 Sabre $1.69 billion 1.52 -$928.47 million ($2.98) -2.67

Vimeo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Sabre -54.98% -485.58% -14.85%

Summary

Vimeo beats Sabre on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.