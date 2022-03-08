Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.17.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$48.20 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$34.53 and a 1-year high of C$55.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

