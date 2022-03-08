Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.57) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,413.33 ($44.72).

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,836 ($50.26). The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,429.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,075.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

