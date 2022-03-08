Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.57) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,413.33 ($44.72).

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,836 ($50.26). The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,429.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,075.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.