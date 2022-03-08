ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANIP opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

