Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANSLY opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Ansell has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.48%.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

