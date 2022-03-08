Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 312.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Welltower 0 4 13 1 2.83

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $92.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Welltower.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 81.92% 8.92% 2.61% Welltower 7.09% 2.19% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Welltower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 6.99 $223.51 million $1.40 9.44 Welltower $4.74 billion 8.25 $336.14 million $0.78 112.16

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Welltower on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded by Bruce G. Thompson and Fritz Wolfe in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.

