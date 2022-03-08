Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

APO stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

