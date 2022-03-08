Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $228,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $712,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,875 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $159.87. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

