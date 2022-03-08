Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,404 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

