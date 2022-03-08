AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

