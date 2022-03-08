ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($42.63).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

