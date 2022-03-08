Argon Price Reaches $0.0073 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $525,974.57 and approximately $57,110.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.31 or 0.06646778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,772.26 or 0.99876007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046556 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,137,915 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.