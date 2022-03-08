Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 26,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

ATZAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

