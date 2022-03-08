Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.70. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 466,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

