Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

