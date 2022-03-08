Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

AX.UN opened at C$13.23 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.86.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

