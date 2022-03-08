Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 114,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Acquisition by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Artisan Acquisition by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 577,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Acquisition by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 323,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 187,563 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTA opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Artisan Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29.
Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
