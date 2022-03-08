Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspen Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASPU opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

