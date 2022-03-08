Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 739,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.20. 13,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,807. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a one year low of $132.17 and a one year high of $172.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

