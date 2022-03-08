Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MAQAF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 14,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

About Atlas Arteria (Get Rating)

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.