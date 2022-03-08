AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 351,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

