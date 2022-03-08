AudioEye (AEYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.