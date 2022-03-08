Automata Network Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $61.65 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.37 or 0.06671341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.47 or 0.99812938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.