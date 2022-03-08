Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.74 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

