Autus Asset Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 5,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

