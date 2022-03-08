Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

